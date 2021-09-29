Stephens Inc. AR Reduces Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,701 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $14,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter worth about $26,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in Caterpillar in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its stake in Caterpillar by 105.5% in the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 87.0% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CAT. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $268.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.80.

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $206.20 per share, for a total transaction of $103,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAT stock opened at $200.55 on Wednesday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.75 and a 12-month high of $246.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $207.62 and its 200 day moving average is $220.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The company had revenue of $12.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

