Stephens Inc. AR Sells 23,061 Shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Stephens Inc. AR cut its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 23,061 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR owned about 0.28% of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF worth $18,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWY. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 300,879.3% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,640,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $147,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,792 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 691.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,824,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $163,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594,312 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $125,880,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 239.4% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 941,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,415,000 after purchasing an additional 663,803 shares during the period. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $45,811,000.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF stock opened at $81.00 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 1 year low of $64.25 and a 1 year high of $96.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.55.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

