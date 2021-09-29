stETH (Lido) Hits Market Capitalization of $3.84 Billion (STETH)

stETH (Lido) (CURRENCY:STETH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. stETH (Lido) has a total market cap of $3.84 billion and approximately $184.42 million worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One stETH (Lido) coin can now be purchased for $2,913.74 or 0.06719390 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, stETH (Lido) has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002306 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002200 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.18 or 0.00064979 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.18 or 0.00104190 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.55 or 0.00137338 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,342.02 or 0.99951199 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $331.71 or 0.00764954 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002460 BTC.

stETH (Lido) Coin Profile

stETH (Lido)’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 1,319,196 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

stETH (Lido) Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire stETH (Lido) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase stETH (Lido) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

