Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.64.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on STVN shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Stevanato Group from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. UBS Group started coverage on Stevanato Group in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Stevanato Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Bank of America started coverage on Stevanato Group in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Stevanato Group from $28.00 to $34.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of NYSE STVN opened at $26.15 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.87. Stevanato Group has a 52 week low of $16.61 and a 52 week high of $29.18.

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $245.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.72 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Stevanato Group will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About Stevanato Group

Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.

