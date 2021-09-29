Steven R. Mitchell Sells 7,865 Shares of StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) Stock

StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) Director Steven R. Mitchell sold 7,865 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total transaction of $342,520.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

STEP stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.45. The stock had a trading volume of 124,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,138. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.93. StepStone Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.48 and a 1-year high of $49.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.18.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $136.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.84 million. StepStone Group had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 18.57%. StepStone Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Analysts predict that StepStone Group Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. StepStone Group’s payout ratio is 32.18%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of StepStone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of StepStone Group from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, StepStone Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in StepStone Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,658,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,246,000 after purchasing an additional 74,375 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of StepStone Group by 12.4% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,230,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,524,000 after acquiring an additional 465,517 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of StepStone Group by 343.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,591,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782,548 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of StepStone Group by 10.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,384,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,433,000 after acquiring an additional 313,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of StepStone Group by 16.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,131,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,714,000 after acquiring an additional 443,358 shares in the last quarter. 42.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

StepStone Group Company Profile

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

