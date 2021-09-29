STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $33.12

STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €33.12 ($38.96) and traded as high as €40.11 ($47.19). STMicroelectronics shares last traded at €39.57 ($46.55), with a volume of 2,696,714 shares changing hands.

STM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €39.00 ($45.88) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Barclays set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €46.50 ($54.71) price objective on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Monday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €34.00 ($40.00) price target on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a €37.90 ($44.59) price objective on STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €40.04 ($47.11).

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

