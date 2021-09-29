Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) Director Sells $590,300.00 in Stock

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) Director David P. Heintzman sold 10,000 shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.03, for a total transaction of $590,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

David P. Heintzman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 15th, David P. Heintzman sold 5,000 shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.54, for a total value of $272,700.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SYBT traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.30. The stock had a trading volume of 89,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,728. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $33.29 and a one year high of $59.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.40.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.23). Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The company had revenue of $57.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.40 million. On average, research analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. This is a positive change from Stock Yards Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Stock Yards Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 43.24%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYBT. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,366 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,922 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,223 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,513,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,076 shares of the bank’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,997 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

About Stock Yards Bancorp

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking; and Wealth Management and Trust segments. The Commercial Banking segment include mortgage banking and investment products sales activity.

