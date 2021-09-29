Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) EVP Kathy C. Thompson Sells 1,700 Shares

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) EVP Kathy C. Thompson sold 1,700 shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total transaction of $101,014.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of SYBT traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.30. The stock had a trading volume of 89,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,728. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.46 and its 200 day moving average is $51.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.29 and a 1 year high of $59.93.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $57.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.40 million. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 16.16%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from Stock Yards Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 43.24%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.16% of the company’s stock.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking; and Wealth Management and Trust segments. The Commercial Banking segment include mortgage banking and investment products sales activity.

