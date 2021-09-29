StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) Shares Bought by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. raised its position in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,175 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,931 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $1,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STNE. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of StoneCo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $366,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of StoneCo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $411,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 25,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 105,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Get StoneCo alerts:

NASDAQ:STNE opened at $36.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 47.78 and a beta of 2.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. StoneCo Ltd. has a 12 month low of $36.05 and a 12 month high of $95.12.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.62). StoneCo had a net margin of 36.49% and a return on equity of 8.19%. The business had revenue of $613.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on STNE. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on StoneCo from $100.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. decreased their price objective on StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. New Street Research started coverage on StoneCo in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, HSBC decreased their price objective on StoneCo from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.10.

StoneCo Company Profile

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.