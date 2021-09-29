Storj Price Reaches $1.04 (STORJ)

Storj (CURRENCY:STORJ) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 29th. In the last seven days, Storj has traded down 10.4% against the US dollar. Storj has a total market capitalization of $334.07 million and approximately $28.62 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Storj coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.04 or 0.00002407 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Storj alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002307 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.13 or 0.00055654 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002629 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002308 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.77 or 0.00119379 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00011574 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $73.20 or 0.00168797 BTC.

Storj Coin Profile

Storj (STORJ) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 coins and its circulating supply is 319,998,111 coins. Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Storj’s official website is storj.io . Storj’s official message board is community.storj.io . The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Storj is a decentralized cloud storage platform that allows anyone to rent their idle hard drive space and to earn a revenue by doing so. Endusers can use Storj to store their files at competitive prices and within a p2p network that is secure from sever downtime, censorship and hacks. Payments within the Sotrj network are conducted with the STORJ token, an ERC20 Ethereum-based token. “

Storj Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storj directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Storj should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Storj using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Storj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Storj and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.