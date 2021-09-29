Streamr (DATA) One Day Trading Volume Hits $8.24 Million

Streamr (CURRENCY:DATA) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. Over the last seven days, Streamr has traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Streamr coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000265 BTC on exchanges. Streamr has a market cap of $83.99 million and approximately $8.24 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002419 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.64 or 0.00054764 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002642 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002420 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.63 or 0.00120078 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00011617 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.33 or 0.00167734 BTC.

About Streamr

Streamr (DATA) is a coin. It launched on October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 861,800,042 coins and its circulating supply is 767,121,867 coins. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc . The official website for Streamr is www.streamr.com . The official message board for Streamr is blog.streamr.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr delivers data to applications. It is the real-time data backbone of the global supercomputer. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATAcoin token. “

Buying and Selling Streamr

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streamr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Streamr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

