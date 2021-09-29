Substratum (SUB) Market Capitalization Hits $1.21 Million

Substratum (CURRENCY:SUB) traded down 9.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 29th. In the last week, Substratum has traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar. One Substratum coin can now be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. Substratum has a total market capitalization of $1.21 million and $1,773.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002332 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.90 or 0.00055737 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002640 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002334 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.32 or 0.00119671 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00011515 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.71 or 0.00169552 BTC.

Substratum (CRYPTO:SUB) is a coin. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 coins. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Substratum is substratum.net . The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum is developing an open-source foundation for the decentralized web, providing free and unrestricted access to content for a new Web 3.0. The Substratum Network is a worldwide collection of nodes that uses industry-leading cryptography to deliver secure content anywhere, all without the need for VPNs or Tor. Substratum wants to revolutionize the hosting industry with per-request billing via microtransactions, all handled by blockchain technology and artificial intelligence. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

