Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN) Receives Hold Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on SMU.UN. National Bankshares initiated coverage on Summit Industrial Income REIT in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$24.00 target price for the company. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT in a research note on Friday, September 24th. CIBC raised their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$21.50 to C$22.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$24.00 target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Summit Industrial Income REIT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$23.25.

SMU.UN traded up C$0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$20.74. 282,334 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 406,993. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 52-week low of C$12.59 and a 52-week high of C$21.94. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.63 billion and a PE ratio of 3.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$20.73 and a 200 day moving average price of C$17.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.27.

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end trust focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

