Sumokoin (SUMO) Achieves Market Cap of $2.26 Million

Sumokoin (CURRENCY:SUMO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. During the last week, Sumokoin has traded down 2.8% against the dollar. One Sumokoin coin can now be bought for $0.0598 or 0.00000142 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Sumokoin has a market cap of $2.26 million and approximately $17,109.00 worth of Sumokoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $237.00 or 0.00564693 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001183 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000327 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Sumokoin Profile

Sumokoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2017. Sumokoin’s total supply is 44,513,650 coins and its circulating supply is 37,813,650 coins. Sumokoin’s official Twitter account is @Sumokoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Sumokoin is www.sumokoin.org . The Reddit community for Sumokoin is /r/sumokoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sumokoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency forked from Monero. It is a privacy-driven cryptocurrency in which Ring Confidential Transactions (RingCT) are eliminated and the minimum transaction mixins is set to 12, thus providing a truely fungible cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Sumokoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sumokoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sumokoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sumokoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

