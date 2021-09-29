Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) EVP Sells $1,418,170.95 in Stock

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) EVP Jeffrey Mader sold 39,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total value of $1,418,170.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of SNCY traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.42. 155,992 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 388,126. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.93 and a 200-day moving average of $35.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.09 and a 52 week high of $44.13.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $149.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.12 million. Analysts forecast that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNCY. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Sun Country Airlines in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 303.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the second quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 2,407.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 4,815 shares during the period.

SNCY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $34.74 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sun Country Airlines from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sun Country Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Susquehanna assumed coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.53.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger service, air cargo service, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of May 17, 2021, it operated a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

