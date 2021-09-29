Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) VP Sells $125,742.50 in Stock

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) VP John Gyurci sold 3,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $125,742.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

John Gyurci also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 24th, John Gyurci sold 239 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $8,604.00.

Shares of Sun Country Airlines stock traded up $0.46 on Wednesday, hitting $33.42. 155,992 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 388,126. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.48. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.09 and a 52 week high of $44.13.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $149.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.12 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 303.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 77.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Sun Country Airlines in the second quarter worth $50,000. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 2.4% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 88,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 8.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361 shares during the last quarter.

SNCY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $34.74 price target for the company. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sun Country Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sun Country Airlines from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.53.

About Sun Country Airlines

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger service, air cargo service, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of May 17, 2021, it operated a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

