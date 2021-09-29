Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$72.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$69.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$73.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. CSFB boosted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$70.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of SLF opened at C$65.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$38.21 billion and a PE ratio of 11.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$65.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$64.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.47, a current ratio of 545.45 and a quick ratio of 516.21. Sun Life Financial has a 1 year low of C$51.59 and a 1 year high of C$67.26.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported C$1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.45 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$12.67 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial will post 6.6999992 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is currently 38.75%.

In other news, Director Dean Connor sold 14,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$63.95, for a total value of C$904,769.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 119,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,610,633.10.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

