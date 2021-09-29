Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Sets New 52-Week High at $16.05

Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$16.05 and last traded at C$65.86, with a volume of 854241 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$65.23.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SLF shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$69.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. CSFB increased their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$73.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$70.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Life Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$72.00.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$65.12 and its 200-day moving average price is C$64.73. The company has a current ratio of 545.45, a quick ratio of 516.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.47. The company has a market capitalization of C$38.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.49.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported C$1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.45 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$12.67 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 6.6999992 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is 38.75%.

In other news, Director Dean Connor sold 14,147 shares of Sun Life Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$63.95, for a total value of C$904,769.97. Following the transaction, the director now owns 119,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,610,633.10.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile (TSE:SLF)

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

Featured Article: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.