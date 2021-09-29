SunOpta (TSE:SOY) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $14.81

Shares of SunOpta Inc. (TSE:SOY) (NASDAQ:STKL) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$14.81 and traded as low as C$11.10. SunOpta shares last traded at C$11.17, with a volume of 174,975 shares.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets set a C$15.35 price target on SunOpta in a research report on Saturday, July 10th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$12.32 and its 200-day moving average price is C$14.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.97, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.20 billion and a PE ratio of 12.88.

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

