Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $141.32 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) will announce sales of $141.32 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Supernus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $138.10 million and the highest is $144.27 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $155.14 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $557.58 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $550.02 million to $565.82 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $604.17 million, with estimates ranging from $580.37 million to $643.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Supernus Pharmaceuticals.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $141.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.50 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 17.55%. Supernus Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ SUPN opened at $27.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.22. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $17.20 and a 12-month high of $34.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.53.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,685 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 65.4% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 105.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,333 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 293,198 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,676,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 36,694 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. It offers Trokendi XR, Oxtellar XR, APOKYN, XADAGO, and MYOBLOC products. The company was founded by Jack A. Khattar on March 30, 2005 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

