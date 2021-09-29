sUSD (SUSD) Price Tops $1.00

sUSD (CURRENCY:SUSD) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 29th. In the last seven days, sUSD has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One sUSD coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002417 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. sUSD has a total market cap of $205.79 million and approximately $12.65 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get sUSD alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002409 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.81 or 0.00054920 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002658 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002409 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.98 or 0.00120337 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00011601 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.06 or 0.00166267 BTC.

sUSD Coin Profile

sUSD (SUSD) is a coin. Its launch date was June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 204,980,970 coins. sUSD’s official message board is blog.havven.io . sUSD’s official website is www.synthetix.io . sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms. “

Buying and Selling sUSD

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire sUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy sUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for sUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for sUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.