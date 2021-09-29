SushiSwap Price Tops $9.41 on Exchanges (SUSHI)

SushiSwap (CURRENCY:SUSHI) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. One SushiSwap coin can now be bought for about $9.41 or 0.00022758 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SushiSwap has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion and $387.40 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SushiSwap has traded down 8.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002421 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.49 or 0.00054419 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002420 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.52 or 0.00119823 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00011739 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $72.04 or 0.00174305 BTC.

SushiSwap Coin Profile

SushiSwap (CRYPTO:SUSHI) is a coin. It was first traded on August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 234,493,487 coins and its circulating supply is 127,244,443 coins. The official website for SushiSwap is sushiswap.org . SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @SushiSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap is designed to be an evolution of #Uniswap with $SUSHI tokenomics. SushiSwap protocol better aligns incentives for network participants by introducing revenue-sharing & network effects to the popular AMM model. “

Buying and Selling SushiSwap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SushiSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SushiSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

