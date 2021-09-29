Susquehanna Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG)

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Susquehanna in a research report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $33.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price target indicates a potential upside of 30.54% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Pure Storage from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Thursday, August 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on Pure Storage from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Pure Storage from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Pure Storage from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

NYSE PSTG traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.28. 140,939 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,585,350. Pure Storage has a one year low of $15.24 and a one year high of $29.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.96. The company has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.39 and a beta of 1.42.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 21.92% and a negative net margin of 14.04%. The business had revenue of $496.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Pure Storage will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pure Storage news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 74,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total value of $1,986,666.03. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,705,147.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in Pure Storage by 1.7% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 31,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 41.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 6.5% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 14,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 1.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 126,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Pure Storage by 2,617.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. 82.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

