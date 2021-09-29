SVB Leerink Weighs in on Oak Street Health, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:OSH)

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Oak Street Health in a report released on Monday, September 27th. SVB Leerink analyst W. Mayo anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.38) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Oak Street Health’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.54) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.99) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Get Oak Street Health alerts:

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $353.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.09 million. Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 27.56% and a negative return on equity of 88.34%. The company’s revenue was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on OSH. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oak Street Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Oak Street Health stock opened at $46.19 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.09. Oak Street Health has a 52 week low of $42.78 and a 52 week high of $66.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40.

In other Oak Street Health news, COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total value of $2,889,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Griffin Myers sold 109,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.67, for a total transaction of $6,090,298.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48 shares in the company, valued at $2,672.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 877,330 shares of company stock worth $48,534,793. Insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSH. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Oak Street Health in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 255.1% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oak Street Health during the first quarter worth approximately $98,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oak Street Health during the first quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oak Street Health during the second quarter worth approximately $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

Further Reading: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Oak Street Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Street Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.