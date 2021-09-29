Swingby Price Down 0.6% This Week (SWINGBY)

Swingby (CURRENCY:SWINGBY) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. In the last week, Swingby has traded down 0.6% against the dollar. One Swingby coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0541 or 0.00000131 BTC on popular exchanges. Swingby has a total market capitalization of $13.91 million and approximately $617,358.00 worth of Swingby was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Swingby alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001034 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002420 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002234 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002421 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.98 or 0.00065288 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002421 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.49 or 0.00054419 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.70 or 0.00103317 BTC.

Swingby Coin Profile

Swingby (CRYPTO:SWINGBY) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2020. Swingby’s total supply is 975,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 257,232,140 coins. The official website for Swingby is swingby.network/en . The Reddit community for Swingby is https://reddit.com/r/swingbyofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Swingby is swingby.network/en/news . Swingby’s official Twitter account is @SwingbyProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Swingby Labs is a Singapore-based company founded in 2018. A group of cryptocurrency enthusiasts who joined forces to develop solutions to connect Bitcoin with other blockchains. Now, during final preparations for our launch sequence, it is developing a protocol that moves assets quickly between blockchains, named Skybridge, and a few other projects… all using the most cutting-edge technology and research. Swingby is a decentralized proof-of-stake network that uses the latest advancements in cryptography research to allow you to move your tokens onto other chains without a trusted party. Our first launch will bridge Bitcoin to Ethereum. “

Swingby Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swingby directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swingby should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swingby using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Swingby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swingby and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.