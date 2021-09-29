Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Chairman Kessel D. Stelling Sells 11,398 Shares

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 11,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $512,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of SNV traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $44.63. The stock had a trading volume of 872,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 937,112. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $20.83 and a 12 month high of $50.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.83.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.17. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 28.77% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The firm had revenue of $488.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.77%.

SNV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Synovus Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Synovus Financial from $54.50 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.15.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Synovus Financial by 0.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 49,589 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in Synovus Financial by 4.6% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,574 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 4.4% during the second quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,108 shares of the bank’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Synovus Financial by 4.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,534 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 0.6% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 61,129 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. 76.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

