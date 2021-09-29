T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.08 Billion

Brokerages expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) will announce sales of $20.08 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Thirteen analysts have made estimates for T-Mobile US’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $19.58 billion and the highest is $20.39 billion. T-Mobile US reported sales of $19.27 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that T-Mobile US will report full-year sales of $80.88 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $79.67 billion to $81.59 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $82.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $79.55 billion to $85.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover T-Mobile US.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $19.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.39 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 4.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 EPS.

TMUS has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $175.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $133.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.92.

In other news, EVP David A. Miller sold 3,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $429,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total value of $2,852,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,098 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,019,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 158.6% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,239 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 10,574 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 12.9% in the first quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 875 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the first quarter worth $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $126.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94. T-Mobile US has a 52 week low of $107.56 and a 52 week high of $150.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.63 billion, a PE ratio of 40.48 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $137.69 and its 200-day moving average is $137.46.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Further Reading: Commodities

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on T-Mobile US (TMUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.