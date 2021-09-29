TAG Oil (TSE:TAO) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

TAG Oil Ltd (TSE:TAO)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.13. TAG Oil shares last traded at C$0.13, with a volume of 63,400 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of C$11.10 million and a P/E ratio of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 81.14 and a current ratio of 81.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.13.

TAG Oil Company Profile (TSE:TAO)

TAG Oil Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in Canada, New Zealand, and Australia. The company operates eight exploration and production permits in New Zealand; and an exploration and production permit in Australia. It holds interests in the Taranaki basin located in New Zealand; and a 100% interests in the Petroleum Lease 17 permit that covers 25,700 acres area located in the Surat Basin in Australia.

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for TAG Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAG Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.