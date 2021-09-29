Tanzanian Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Tanzanian Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX) (NYSEMKT:TRX) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.51. Tanzanian Gold shares last traded at $0.50, with a volume of 374,487 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of $127.44 million, a PE ratio of -16.67 and a beta of 0.99.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Tanzanian Gold during the second quarter worth about $153,000. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Tanzanian Gold by 103.4% during the second quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 135,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 68,888 shares during the period. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Tanzanian Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 0.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tanzanian Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties. The firm also engages in the exploration and development of gold properties in Tanzania. Its projects include Buckreef Gold Mine Re-Development, Itetemia and Kigosi. The company was founded on July 5, 1990 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

