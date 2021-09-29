TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Trading Up 7%

TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK) traded up 7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $69.52 and last traded at $68.47. 16,338 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 690,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.97.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TASK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TaskUs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Bank of America cut shares of TaskUs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of TaskUs in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of TaskUs in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of TaskUs in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.88.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.38.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TaskUs in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,984,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of TaskUs in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,446,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of TaskUs in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,131,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in TaskUs during the second quarter worth $911,000. Finally, Cat Rock Capital Management LP bought a new position in TaskUs during the second quarter worth $88,000. 19.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
TaskUs Company Profile (NASDAQ:TASK)
TaskUs, Inc provides outsourcing services to Internet companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.
