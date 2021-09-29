TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Trading Up 7%

TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK) traded up 7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $69.52 and last traded at $68.47. 16,338 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 690,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.97.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TASK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TaskUs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Bank of America cut shares of TaskUs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of TaskUs in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of TaskUs in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of TaskUs in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.88.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.38.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $180.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TaskUs, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TaskUs in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,984,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of TaskUs in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,446,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of TaskUs in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,131,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in TaskUs during the second quarter worth $911,000. Finally, Cat Rock Capital Management LP bought a new position in TaskUs during the second quarter worth $88,000. 19.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TaskUs Company Profile (NASDAQ:TASK)

TaskUs, Inc provides outsourcing services to Internet companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

