Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Upgraded to “Buy” at Citigroup

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a C$40.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 25.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Teck Resources to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Teck Resources from C$28.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Teck Resources from C$35.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on Teck Resources from C$37.50 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$37.39.

Shares of TSE:TECK.B traded up C$0.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$31.84. The company had a trading volume of 837,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,106,172. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.01, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Teck Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$15.81 and a fifty-two week high of C$34.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$16.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$29.04 and its 200 day moving average price is C$28.03.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

