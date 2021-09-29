Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIAOF) Trading Down 6.7%

Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIAOF)’s stock price dropped 6.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.39 and last traded at $0.39. Approximately 4,620 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 47,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.42.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $0.44 target price on Telecom Italia and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

Get Telecom Italia alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.49.

Telecom Italia SpA engages in the provision of telecommunication and Internet services, digital contents, and cloud services. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations. The Domestic segment includes operations in Italy for voice and data services on fixed and mobile networks for retail and wholesale customers, the international wholesale through Telecom Italia Sparkle, and products and services for information technology through the Olivetti group.

See Also: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Telecom Italia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telecom Italia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.