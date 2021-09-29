Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Shares Bought by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,866 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,147 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $1,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 41,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 84,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,106,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group grew its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 8,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P grew its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 34,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Scott L. Thompson sold 200,000 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total transaction of $9,870,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bhaskar Rao sold 141,094 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total value of $5,419,420.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 283,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,904,061.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 437,730 shares of company stock worth $19,546,086 in the last three months. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tempur Sealy International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.88.

NYSE:TPX opened at $48.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.98. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a one year low of $21.19 and a one year high of $50.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 142.29% and a net margin of 12.21%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. This is an increase from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.85%.

Tempur Sealy International Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

