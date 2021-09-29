TenUp (TUP) Price Hits $0.35 on Top Exchanges

TenUp (CURRENCY:TUP) traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. TenUp has a total market cap of $10.05 million and approximately $682,920.00 worth of TenUp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TenUp has traded 23.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TenUp coin can currently be bought for $0.35 or 0.00000817 BTC on popular exchanges.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000750 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00020418 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001567 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000111 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 1,397.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000029 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000010 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000617 BTC.

CashHand (CHND) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000299 BTC.

TenUp (CRYPTO:TUP) is a coin. TenUp’s total supply is 235,402,091 coins and its circulating supply is 28,477,485 coins. TenUp’s official Twitter account is @TenupNation and its Facebook page is accessible here . TenUp’s official website is www.tenup.io

