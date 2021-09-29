TenX Price Tops $0.0459 on Major Exchanges (PAY)

TenX (CURRENCY:PAY) traded up 12.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. Over the last week, TenX has traded down 9.6% against the US dollar. One TenX coin can now be bought for about $0.0459 or 0.00000106 BTC on popular exchanges. TenX has a market capitalization of $9.42 million and $701,527.00 worth of TenX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002312 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.95 or 0.00055357 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002630 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002313 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.72 or 0.00119525 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00011519 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.92 or 0.00166215 BTC.

TenX Profile

PAY is a coin. It launched on July 7th, 2017. TenX’s total supply is 205,218,256 coins. The Reddit community for TenX is /r/TenX . TenX’s official Twitter account is @tenxwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . TenX’s official website is www.tenx.tech . The official message board for TenX is blog.tenx.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “TenX is a blockchain-based service that focuses on providing user access to a large range of blockchain assets with convenience and security. TenX offers a debit card and accompanying mobile wallet that can be funded with any blockchain asset. The TenX card can be used in almost 200 countries at over 36 million points of acceptance. The TenX token, PAY, allows users to “own” part of the TenX system, as, for every transaction made with the wallet, the token holder receives rewards in Ether. “

Buying and Selling TenX

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TenX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TenX using one of the exchanges listed above.

