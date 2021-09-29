TERA Tops 1-Day Volume of $97,305.00 (TERA)

TERA (CURRENCY:TERA) traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 29th. TERA has a total market capitalization of $3.93 million and $97,305.00 worth of TERA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TERA has traded 19.9% lower against the US dollar. One TERA coin can currently be bought for $0.0047 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002383 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002249 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.93 or 0.00066540 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.92 or 0.00107034 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.14 or 0.00136134 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,029.30 or 1.00139899 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,905.17 or 0.06921911 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $330.23 or 0.00786822 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TERA Coin Profile

TERA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 844,711,128 coins. TERA’s official Twitter account is @terafoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . TERA’s official website is terafoundation.org

According to CryptoCompare, “TERA is actually a new re-invention of the blockchain protocol, which allowed to create a fully decentralized and high-performance blockchain platform for the development of DApps in JavaScript. In this case, the blockchain has a built-in cryptocurrency Tera, transactions on the network are free, and all DApps are stored inside the blockchain. “

Buying and Selling TERA

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TERA directly using U.S. dollars.

