Terracoin Trading Down 22.6% Over Last Week (TRC)

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 29th. During the last week, Terracoin has traded down 22.6% against the U.S. dollar. Terracoin has a market cap of $326,950.84 and approximately $741.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Terracoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0143 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41,330.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $479.42 or 0.01159980 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $258.59 or 0.00625672 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $125.69 or 0.00304118 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001062 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.82 or 0.00047966 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003416 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000058 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Citadel.one (XCT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Terracoin Profile

Terracoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Terracoin’s official message board is medium.com/@clockuniverse . The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Terracoin is www.terracoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Terracoin (abbreviated TRC) is a peer to peer decentralized currency based on Bitcoin. Terracoin was launched on the 26th of October 2012 and is an SHA-256 coin with a hard cap of 42 million coins. The block time is 2 minutes and the block reward is initially set to 20 TRC. The block reward halves every four years and difficulty retargets every thirty blocks or every hour. There was no premine. It is similar to Bitcoin, but with faster transactions, and improved security by having merged mining and Dark Gravity Wave difficulty recalculation. The Terracoin Foundation was formed to provide stable development, improved security and better community involvement for Terracoin. The TRC Dev Team is currently implementing DASH’s decentralized governance, masternodes, and instant sent. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Terracoin Coin Trading

