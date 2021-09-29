TerraKRW One Day Volume Tops $102.00 (KRT)

TerraKRW (CURRENCY:KRT) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 29th. One TerraKRW coin can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, TerraKRW has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar. TerraKRW has a total market cap of $35.83 million and $102.00 worth of TerraKRW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002320 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002215 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.34 or 0.00065756 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.33 or 0.00105192 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.22 or 0.00137426 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42,280.39 or 0.98110260 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,922.92 or 0.06782550 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $332.16 or 0.00770777 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TerraKRW Coin Profile

TerraKRW’s genesis date was September 12th, 2020. TerraKRW’s total supply is 43,359,624,380 coins and its circulating supply is 43,358,895,271 coins. TerraKRW’s official website is terra.money . TerraKRW’s official Twitter account is @terra_money . TerraKRW’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraKRW is a price-stable cryptocurrency aimed at mass adoption. As its scale grows, we see Terra evolving into a new financial infrastructure for the next generation of decentralized apps. “

Buying and Selling TerraKRW

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraKRW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraKRW should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraKRW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

