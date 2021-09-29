TerraUSD 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $76.98 Million (UST)

TerraUSD (CURRENCY:UST) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 29th. One TerraUSD coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002362 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TerraUSD has a total market capitalization of $2.67 billion and approximately $76.98 million worth of TerraUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TerraUSD has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TerraUSD alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00005286 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002915 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00008956 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000073 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000028 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0958 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TerraUSD Profile

TerraUSD (CRYPTO:UST) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2020. TerraUSD’s total supply is 2,669,892,385 coins. TerraUSD’s official website is terra.money. TerraUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TerraUSD is medium.com/terra-money.

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

TerraUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TerraUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TerraUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.