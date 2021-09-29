Tether (USDT) Price Reaches $1.00

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. Tether has a total market cap of $68.46 billion and $64.82 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tether coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002431 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Tether has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002222 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.70 or 0.00064909 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.39 or 0.00103062 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.32 or 0.00136931 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41,246.39 or 1.00284807 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,810.56 or 0.06833471 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $317.68 or 0.00772394 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002526 BTC.

About Tether

Tether’s genesis date was October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 71,385,677,475 coins and its circulating supply is 68,467,569,675 coins. Tether’s official website is tether.to . Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “USDT is a cryptocurrency asset issued on the Bitcoin blockchain via the Omni Layer Protocol. Each USDT unit is backed by traditional currency and cash equivalents held in the reserves of the Tether Limited and can be redeemed for 1 USD through the Tether Platform. USDT can be transferred, stored, spent, just like bitcoins or any other cryptocurrency. USDT and other Tether currencies were created to facilitate the transfer of national currencies, to provide users with a stable alternative to Bitcoin and to provide an alternative for exchange and wallet audits which are currently unreliable. USDT provides an alternative to Proof of Solvency methods by introducing a Proof of Reserves Process according to its whitepaper. In the Tether Proof of Reserves system, the amount of USDT in circulations can be easily checked on the Bitcoin blockchain via the tools provided at Omnichest.info, while the corresponding total amount of USD held reserves is proved by publishing the bank balance and undergoing periodic audits by professionals (not publicly auditable yet). “

Buying and Selling Tether

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tether using one of the exchanges listed above.

