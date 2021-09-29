Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.12 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) to post earnings per share of $1.12 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.35 and the lowest is $0.91. Texas Capital Bancshares posted earnings per share of $1.08 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares will report full year earnings of $4.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $5.20. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $4.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Texas Capital Bancshares.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $227.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.67 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 23.37% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TCBI shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James lowered their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Hovde Group downgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Wedbush lowered Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.36.

In related news, CEO Rob C. Holmes purchased 8,308 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.29 per share, for a total transaction of $500,889.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,978,598.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy J. Storms bought 4,173 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.83 per share, with a total value of $249,670.59. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,708.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 17,450.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 351 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 128.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. 95.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Capital Bancshares stock traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 363,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,189. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 12 month low of $30.67 and a 12 month high of $93.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.39.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm loan portfolio comprises of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit; business deposit products include commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system; trust and wealth management services include investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Texas Capital Bancshares (TCBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.