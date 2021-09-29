Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) Shares Gap Down to $1,336.40

Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1,336.40, but opened at $1,305.62. Texas Pacific Land shares last traded at $1,290.00, with a volume of 275 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TPL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 11th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $800.00 price target on the stock.

The company has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.66 and a beta of 2.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,377.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,492.75.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $7.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.37 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $95.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.22 million. Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 38.17% and a net margin of 60.27%. Analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 31.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is 48.46%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TPL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 613,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $980,652,000 after acquiring an additional 43,613 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 381,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $606,717,000 after acquiring an additional 130,658 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 90.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 305,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $489,199,000 after acquiring an additional 145,507 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 149,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,229,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 362.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 90,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,071,000 after acquiring an additional 71,076 shares during the period. 56.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL)

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

