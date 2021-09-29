Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Shares Bought by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 97.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 488,019 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 240,322 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.70% of Texas Roadhouse worth $46,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 0.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,732 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1.0% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,915 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 165.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 311 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 0.9% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 27,243 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 5.9% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,851 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. 90.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TXRH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $119.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Truist boosted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.70.

Shares of Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $93.32 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.87 and a 200-day moving average of $95.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 34.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.09. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.60 and a 1-year high of $110.75.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $898.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.34 million. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 6.35%. On average, equities analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 355.56%.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

