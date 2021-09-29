The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Bought by Twin Tree Management LP

Twin Tree Management LP raised its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 79.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,936 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,275 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $3,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BK. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Security National Trust Co. lifted its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 100.9% during the 2nd quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 703 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $52.91 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.58. The firm has a market cap of $45.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.10. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.19 and a fifty-two week high of $56.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Bank of New York Mellon declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 28th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to repurchase up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were given a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from The Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 26th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 33.92%.

In other news, EVP Salla Francis J. La sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total transaction of $1,235,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,424,063.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Argus upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $54.75 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.50.

The Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

