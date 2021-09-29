The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) CEO Sells $662,100.00 in Stock

The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $662,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Dennis H. Nelson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 18th, Dennis H. Nelson sold 15,000 shares of The Buckle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total transaction of $650,400.00.

On Monday, August 2nd, Dennis H. Nelson sold 15,000 shares of The Buckle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.26, for a total transaction of $633,900.00.

On Wednesday, July 7th, Dennis H. Nelson sold 15,000 shares of The Buckle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.79, for a total value of $686,850.00.

Shares of BKE traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.65. 428,840 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 526,322. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.39. The Buckle, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.20 and a 52-week high of $50.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.14.

The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.18. The Buckle had a return on equity of 49.17% and a net margin of 18.55%. The company had revenue of $295.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Buckle, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. The Buckle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.62%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of The Buckle by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 106,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,171,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of The Buckle by 0.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of The Buckle by 101.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 7,879 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Buckle in the first quarter worth about $703,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in The Buckle by 251.3% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 40,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 28,907 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised The Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

The Buckle Company Profile

The Buckle, Inc engages in retailing of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for men and women. It offers brands such as BKE, Buckle Black, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root denim, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, Nova Industries, and Veece. The company was founded by David Hirschfeld in 1948 and is headquartered in Kearney, NE.

