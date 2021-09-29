The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Stock Position Decreased by Morningstar Investment Services LLC

Morningstar Investment Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 521,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,291 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $38,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. 71.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SCHW stock traded down $1.20 on Wednesday, hitting $74.98. 49,610 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,268,581. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $35.49 and a 1-year high of $77.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.62 and a 200-day moving average of $70.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $135.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.14 and a beta of 1.05.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 84.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. upped their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.41.

In other news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.42, for a total transaction of $325,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 1,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.58, for a total transaction of $78,829.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $631,697.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 528,162 shares of company stock worth $38,559,889 in the last 90 days. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

