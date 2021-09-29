The Gap (NYSE:GPS) Trading 5.1% Higher

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) traded up 5.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $25.92 and last traded at $25.85. 331,040 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 6,828,571 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.60.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on The Gap from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. B. Riley dropped their price target on The Gap from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Gap from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on The Gap in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on The Gap from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.32.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.36. The company has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.24. The Gap had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 4.53%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. The Gap’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Gap, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The Gap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -24.12%.

In related news, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 65,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $1,958,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total transaction of $626,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 126,541 shares of company stock worth $3,850,485. 41.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GPS. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in The Gap by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of The Gap by 444.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,394 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of The Gap by 2,155.2% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,368 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Gap by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,776 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Gap by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,828 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.46% of the company’s stock.

The Gap Company Profile (NYSE:GPS)

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

