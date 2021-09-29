The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Danone (EPA:BN) a €53.00 Price Target

Danone (EPA:BN) has been given a €53.00 ($62.35) target price by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 9.65% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BN. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on shares of Danone in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Barclays set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on Danone in a report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on Danone in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley set a €63.00 ($74.12) target price on Danone in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on shares of Danone in a report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €60.13 ($70.75).

Shares of BN stock opened at €58.66 ($69.01) on Wednesday. Danone has a twelve month low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a twelve month high of €72.13 ($84.86). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €61.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is €59.74.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

