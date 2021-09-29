The Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades Aroundtown (OTCMKTS:AANNF) to Buy

Aroundtown (OTCMKTS:AANNF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of Aroundtown stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.99. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,060. Aroundtown has a 12 month low of $6.99 and a 12 month high of $8.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.64.

About Aroundtown

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

