The Graph (GRT) Price Tops $0.62 on Major Exchanges

The Graph (CURRENCY:GRT) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 29th. In the last week, The Graph has traded 14.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One The Graph coin can now be bought for about $0.62 or 0.00001516 BTC on popular exchanges. The Graph has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion and approximately $83.01 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get The Graph alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002435 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.38 or 0.00054480 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002619 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002433 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.15 or 0.00119634 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00011648 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.42 or 0.00168958 BTC.

About The Graph

The Graph (GRT) is a coin. It was first traded on December 15th, 2020. The Graph’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,715,735,200 coins. The Graph’s official website is thegraph.com . The Graph’s official Twitter account is @GoRecruit_EN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for The Graph is thegraph.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph is an indexing protocol for querying data for networks like Ethereum and IPFS, powering many applications in both DeFi and the broader Web3 ecosystem. Anyone can build and publish open APIs, called subgraphs, that applications can query using GraphQL to retrieve blockchain data. There is a hosted service in production that makes it easy for developers to get started building on The Graph and the decentralized network will be launching later this year. The Graph currently supports indexing data from Ethereum, IPFS and POA, with more networks coming soon. “

The Graph Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Graph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Graph should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy The Graph using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for The Graph Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Graph and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.